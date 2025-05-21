Meet Indian football’s Shami, who did a Ronaldinho on Bangladesh

At the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh, under the gaze of thousands of roaring fans, a group of teenagers donning blue etched their names into history, overcoming Bangladesh in a penalty shootout to claim the 2025 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship title on Monday.

The final had everything—early drama, missed chances, a spirited fightback and a heart-stopping finish.

The match had ended 1-1 after regulation time. India struck first blood through captain Singamayum Shami in just the second minute. And that goal will long be remembered by Indian fans.

Shami delivered a moment of brilliance that drew instant comparisons to one of football’s most iconic goals.

Spotting the Bangladeshi goalkeeper a half step off his line, Shami stepped up and curled a free-kick from over 30 yards.

The ball sailed through the cool night air, grazed the fingertips of the leaping keeper and nestled into the back of the net. The stadium erupted—shaken by pride and disbelief.

Shami’s audacious strike evoked flashbacks to Ronaldinho’s unforgettable free-kick goal against England during the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in South Korea-Japan.

In that quarter-final clash, Brazil’s Ronaldinho stunned goalkeeper David Seaman with a looping 35-yard free-kick that left even coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in disbelief.

The Selecao went on to win 2-1 and eventually lifted their record fifth World Cup title.

Just like Seaman, the Bangladeshi keeper was caught off his line. And just like Ronaldinho, Shami made the most of the opportunity with a curling effort that looked part genius, part audacity.

The uncanny similarity between the two goals—separated by over two decades but connected by sheer ingenuity—left football fans in awe.

Later into the match, Bangladesh clawed their way back into the contest in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed.

In 2002, Ronaldinho was sent off shortly after his goal, but Brazil held on. But in 2025, Shami stayed on and led India through the rest of the gruelling contest that culminated in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Shami’s strike will go down as one of the most remarkable moments in Indian youth football.

India's young captain may have a long journey ahead, but for now, the world has just met another Shami—one who did a Ronaldinho under the lights of the Golden Jubilee Stadium.