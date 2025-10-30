Khalid Jamil eyes crucial win against Bangladesh after AFC Asian Cup qualification blow

India failed to qualify for the 24-team AFC Asian Cup final round, but national coach Khalid Jamil has moved on from that debacle. His focus is now on the Group C qualifying match against Bangladesh on November 18.

“That’s the next match. We need to win that match at any cost. The national team badly needs a win at this point in time,” Khalid told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“After the Singapore loss, I had said I was to be blamed for the defeat. There is no point in dwelling on that setback. Some silly mistakes cost us the home match (on October 14). We have to look forward now,” he added.

India’s chances of staying alive in the qualifiers went kaput after the home defeat at the hands of Singapore.

In that match, Khalid’s men played one of the best first halves in recent memory and took the lead, but then leaked two goals. “One of the best medicines to come out of a setback is talking to people. I am doing that,” said the man who is known to stay away from the media glare.

Khalid is presently in Goa watching the Super Cup matches. “Mumbai City FC look strong in the early days of the tournament,” he said.

The former Jamshedpur FC coach, who was appointed as the India manager in August, said he is looking for players with attitude.

“I need that for the national team. Players who can fight till the end, who can give their all and have the willingness to go the extra yard.”

One player that the Indian team management is keeping an eye on is winger PV Vishnu of Emami East Bengal. Vishnu was a revelation under Carles Cuadrat, but once the present coach Oscar Bruzon took over the reins in October last year, Vishnu’s stock went south.

This season he has been used sparingly by the Spanish coach, and the availability of a whole lot of options on the right flank, unlike last season, could be a reason. “What has happened to him? Why isn’t he getting enough game time?” are the questions the Indian team management is asking.

Indian football is in turmoil right now. There is uncertainty in the top-tier league, as there is still no time frame for when it will get going.

The negativity that has engulfed the Indian football ecosystem seems to have an adverse effect on the national team players.

Khalid, however, does not buy that. “Why should that be the case? It’s something that is not in their hands. Isn’t it? Our job is to give our best for the country. The league will start, that’s for sure.”

Khalid once again heaped praise on 41-year-old forward Sunil Chhetri. “What can I say about Sunil? He is a role model. We have so much to learn from him. His professionalism, discipline and hunger are exemplary. Salaam. That’s the word that comes to my mind when talking about Sunil,” the 48-year-old coach said about the country’s highest scorer with 95 goals.

India’s Fifa ranking is now 136. “Right now, let’s not look at the rankings. A couple of victories will change the scenario. That’s why I am saying that we cannot afford to lose the match against Bangladesh.”

India, who were expected to be on top, are last in the four-team group with just two points from four matches.