Messi dazzles Hyderabad fans as smooth planning contrasts sharply with Kolkata chaos

Well coordinated security and scheduling allow Lionel Messi to relax play penalties and thrill crowds in Hyderabad offering a stark contrast to earlier Salt Lake disorder

Our Bureau Published 14.12.25, 08:17 AM
Lionel Messi with a local football team in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Lionel Messi with a local football team in Hyderabad on Saturday. PTI

Hours after the mayhem at Salt Lake Stadium, Lionel Messi turned his Hyderabad visit into a spectacle on and off the field.

Messi’s much-anticipated friendly match in Hyderabad late on Saturday evening ended on an entertaining note, thanks to proper planning and co-ordination. It was in stark contrast to what had unfolded in Calcutta earlier in the day.

Messi landed in Hyderabad at around 5.40pm and was received at the hotel by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.

“I am very happy to be in Hyderabad in the midst of all the love and affection
shown by you all,” the Argentine great said through an interpreter.

He seemed relaxed all through his one-hour stay at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, unlike his anxious and stiff demeanour at the Salt Lake Stadium. Messi and his Inter Miami teammates took part in a penalty shootout, along with Reddy. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present too.

What added to the spectators’ joy was the fact that Messi himself showed some glimpses of his magical left foot and even shot some balls into the crowd.

“I’ve enjoyed a lot. This has been a very special night. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” said Rodrigo De Paul.

Luis Suarez also joined in the fun. “Good evening, everyone. Thank you for the love. A big hug,” he said.

The chaotic scenes in Calcutta had put Hyderabad police on alert, and they took care and stayed cautious from the start.

Messi presented the GOAT Cup to Singareni RR 9, winners of the seven-a-side exhibition match, and a team representing the chief minister. Reddy presented a memento to Messi, while Rahul Gandhi handed one to Suarez.

