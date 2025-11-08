ISL in limbo: Mohun Bagan suspend team, East Bengal knock on BCCI’s door to rescue Indian football

The crisis surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL) has deepened, with reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant suspending all football operations indefinitely after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to attract a single bidder for the league’s commercial rights.

Their arch-rivals East Bengal, meanwhile, have urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to step in and rescue the nation’s top-tier football.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIFF confirmed on Friday that no bids were received for the ISL’s commercial rights, which were floated through a Request for Proposals (RFP) on October 16.

The 15-year contract was meant to monetise the league’s commercial properties, but the submission window closed on November 7 without a single offer.

The bids were scheduled to be opened on November 11, but that now seems unlikely after the AIFF’s Bid Evaluation Committee, headed by retired Justice Nageswara Rao, was left with nothing to assess.

A senior Mohun Bagan management member confirmed that the club’s first-team operations have been suspended until there is clarity on the future of the ISL.

“Our players were to assemble on Monday for camp, but that has been suspended indefinitely. We will review all player and staff contracts next month,” the official told PTI.

The official clarified, however, that no salaries have been stopped, including those of head coach Jose Molina, who is currently on a “break” following his criticism of the club management after their Super Cup exit.

“His contract runs till the end of the season, normally around April–May. Now that the season is delayed and the ISL uncertain, we’ll review his deal next month,” the official added.

The development follows months of turmoil after the AIFF announced in July that the ISL had been placed on hold due to stalled negotiations with its long-time commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) — a Reliance-led entity that has managed the league since its inception in 2010.

The talks hit a legal roadblock when the Supreme Court directed the AIFF not to renew its deal with FSDL until a case on implementing a new federation constitution was resolved.

Following the court’s directive, the AIFF floated fresh bids to sell the rights, but the complete lack of interest from potential partners has now plunged Indian football into uncertainty.

“The AIFF Bid Evaluation Committee will convene over the weekend to review the situation and deliberate on the course of action,” the federation said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan’s suspension marks yet another blow to a league that has seen Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC also halt operations or delay payments.

The Mariners had already been withdrawn from the Asian Champions League Two after refusing to travel to Iran for their group-stage match against Sepahan SC on September 30.

While Bagan have shut shop for now, their city rivals East Bengal have chosen a different path — not by continuing play, but by seeking intervention from the country’s cricket board.

Senior executive committee member Debabrata (Nitu) Sarkar said that the club will resume training on November 10 to prepare for the Super Cup semifinals, but also voiced deep concern over the ISL’s fate.

“We have not suspended our operations yet, but there’s no clarity on the ISL. I personally feel Indian football cannot come to a standstill like this,” Sarkar told PTI.

“The Sports Ministry, AIFF, and former officials must find a solution soon,” he added.

In a rare public appeal, Sarkar urged the BCCI — the world’s richest cricket body — to support Indian football financially during this crisis.

“Football is the most popular sport worldwide and also hugely loved in India. My appeal is to the BCCI — if they can sponsor Indian football for even four or five years, it would make a massive difference. For them, Rs 100–150 crore is not a big sum. If they take responsibility, Indian football can move forward in a better way. It can’t get better than this,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)