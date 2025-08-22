ISL clubs knock Supreme Court’s doors, warn of football’s ‘existential crisis’

Eleven ISL clubs on Thursday urged the two senior lawyers — amici curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Samar Bansal — assisting the Supreme Court in a pending case to bring to its notice the existential crisis they are facing due to uncertainty over the league's future and the "urgency of pronouncing judgment at the earliest".

The letter from the ISL clubs came a day before a SC hearing of the case on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Given that football clubs (across entire pyramid), their players, employees, and stakeholders are the most directly and immediately affected by the current standstill in Indian football, we have no option but to approach your good selves, as officers of the Hon'ble Court, to humbly request that our concerns be placed before the Ld. Bench," the letter stated.

"The urgency of pronouncing judgment at the earliest, given football calendar is at a standstill across pyramid; any consequential directions flowing from the judgment be directed to be completed in a time-bound (15–30 days), to restore certainty at the earliest," the clubs wrote.

"In the event the present proceedings are to go on beyond August 22, 2025, the processes related to conducting the leagues and any ancillary operations may be allowed and expedited so that a long-term constructive solution for all parties may be obtained at the earliest," the clubs wrote.