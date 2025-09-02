India hold Iran for an hour before late goals seal 3-0 defeat at CAFA Nations Cup

A gritty India kept defending champions Iran at bay for an hour before eventually losing 3-0 in their second group match of the Cafa Nations Cup football tournament in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday.

India fought hard for most of the Group B match, but let in two goals in the last seven minutes against their formidable rivals at the Hisor Central Stadium.

The Indian defence largely remained compact and thwarted waves of Iranian attack, but failed to stop strikes from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60th minute), Ali Alipourghara (89th) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6).

Iran are ranked 20th in the world, while India are currently at 133rd in Fifa ranking.

Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei had come with a team that has a mix of veteran internationals and few emerging talents from the Iranian Premier League.

India had beaten Tajikistan 2-1 in their opening match on August 29. They play against Afghanistan on Thursday in their final group match.

The top teams from each group will play each other in the final, while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match, scheduled to be played on September 8.

Iran pegged the Blue Tigers back from the start, drawing some early saves from India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Indian defence stabilised their operations at the back after the opening exchanges, managing to keep Iran from producing any clear-cut chances.

Efforts from Mohammad Amin Hazbavi and Omid Noorafkan, a little after the quarter-hour mark, went wide, while Gurpreet managed to block a dangerous cut-back from Mahdi Hashemnezhad.

India had their first foray in the Iranian goal in the 24th minute, when Suresh Singh's cross was trapped inside the box by Irfan Yadwad, who laid it off for Nikhil Prabhu. His shot, however, was blocked.

The second half began much in the same fashion, with India allowing Iran to keep possession of the ball, while staving them off near the defensive third.

It took Iran an hour to open the scoring, though there was a hint of luck involved in it. Hossein Kanaani sent a cross at the far post towards Hosseinzadeh, whose header was blocked by defender Rahul Bheke. The ball, however, dropped back at the feet of Hosseinzadeh, who scored from close range.

India coach Khalid Jamil, looking for avenues to get back in the game, brought on Manvir Singh (Jr), Mahesh Singh, and Jithin MS.