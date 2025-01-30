German football association pact with TCG Digital for AI-powered commentary in regional languages

The German football association (DFB) and global technological pioneers TCG Digital have formed a strategic partnership which will feature live translated commentaries in multiple languages. It will be unveiled soon and offer football enthusiasts an enhanced viewing experience.

Soon, Indian football fans will enjoy matches featuring live AI-powered commentary in regional languages.

According to Wednesday's joint announcement from DFB and TCG Digital, this technology will debut in India in the coming months, marking a significant milestone in making football more accessible and engaging for diverse audiences.

This collaboration was announced at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt. Kay Dammholz, Director Media Rights — DFB, Kaushik Moulik, Founder — India Football Centre, Debdas Sen, CEO — TCG Digital, and Keya Chatterjee, Global Marketing Head — TCG Digital were present.

AI-powered video analytics will be deployed to scout young talent from grassroots levels too.