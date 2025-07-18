Inter Kashi declared I-League champions after CAS overturns AIFF ruling on title row

Inter Kashi were on Friday declared I-League champions after the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Appeal Committee's decision of awarding the title to Churchill Brothers of Goa.

The AIFF had announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after its Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an 'ineligible player'. The Varanasi club had ended at second spot after points were deducted from their tally.

But following an appeal by Inter Kashi, the CAS asked the AIFF to reverse its decision of awarding the 2024-25 season title to Churchill.

"The AIFF shall forthwith declare Inter Kashi FC as winner of the I-league 2024-25 season," the Lausanne-based CAS said in its order.

"The appeal filed on 4 June 2025 by Inter Kashi FC against the decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All-India Football Federation is partially upheld.

"The decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All India Football Federation is set aside," said the CAS award handed by sole arbitrator Frans de Weger of the Netherlands.

This is, in fact, the second appeal won by Inter Kashi against the AIFF Appeals Committee's decision, having already secured a favourable verdict last month.

Inter Kashi thus won the I-League title in its second season of featuring in the second tier club competition of the country. They had finished fourth in their maiden I-League season in 2023-24.

Under the rules, Inter Kashi will be promoted to the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) in 2025-26 season though the event is on "hold" due to the uncertainty over the issue of the renewal of Master Rights Agreement -- to expire on December 8 -- between the AIFF and the organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The I-League champions of 2022-23 and 2023-24 -- Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting respectively -- were promoted to the ISL.

The CAS, in its verdict, also asked the AIFF to amend the points table of the I-League 2024-25 to reflect Inter Kashi's top position.

Accordingly, Inter Kashi FC will get 42 points, Churchill Brothers will secure 40 points for the second position, while Real Kashmir would be third with 37 points.

Earlier, Churchill were on top with 40 points, followed by Inter Kashi (39) and Real Kashmir (37).

The AIFF will also have to pay 55 per cent of the cost of arbitration, amounting to 3,000 Swiss francs (Rs 3,22,275 approx) to Inter kashi, while the other parties to the case -- Churchill, Namdhari FC and Real Kashmir -- will have to shell out 15 per cent each (Swiss francs 1,000 or Rs 1,07,413 approx).

"The costs of the arbitration, to be served to the Parties by the CAS Court Office separately, shall be borne for 55% by the AIFF, 15% by Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 15% by Namdhari FC and 15% by Real Kashmir FC.

"The AIFF shall pay an amount of CHF 3,000 (three thousand Swiss francs) and Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Namdhari FC and Real Kashmir FC shall each pay an amount of CHF 1,000 (one thousand Swiss francs) to Inter Kashi FC as legal contribution towards its legal costs and other expenses incurred during these arbitral proceedings." On June 17, Inter Kashi won their first appeal at the CAS against AIFF Appeals Committee's April 18 ruling in a case relating to their match against Namdhari FC -- who were alleged to have fielded an 'ineligible player' -- in an I-League match on January 13.

The second appeal, which was decided by the CAS on Friday, related to AIFF Appeals Committee ruling in favour of Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir in two other cases relating to their respective matches against Inter Kashi over re-registration of player Mario Barco by the Varanasi-based club.

These clubs had alleged that Inter Kashi violated I-League regulations by registering a 'seventh foreign player" during the 2024–25 season while only six were allowed.

Churchill Brothers had finished provisionally on top of the table with 40 points after the final round on April 6. But their title was subject to the outcome of Inter Kashi's disputed points from their January 13 match against Namdhari SC, which the latter had won 2-0.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had awarded a 3-0 forfeit win and three points to Inter Kashi after ruling that Namdhari fielded an 'ineligible player'. However, the AIFF Appeals Committee later ruled in favour of Churchill.

On the basis of its Appeal Committee ruling, the AIFF had declared Churchill Brothers as I-League champions and handed the winners' trophy to the Goan club.

