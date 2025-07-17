Current situation of Indian football concerning: ISL uncertainty worries Sunil Chhetri

Top marksman Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the current state of "uncertainty" in Indian football is very concerning and the sport’s ecosystem is "worried, hurt, and scared" by the top-tier ISL being put on hold indefinitely.

Chhetri, who wears the captain’s armband for Bengaluru FC in the league, said he has been inundated with phone calls and messages expressing apprehensions about the future of the sport in the country.

“It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I’ve realised that my selfish problem isn’t as important,” Chhetri, 40, wrote on X.

“The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I’ve received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs — not just from my club, but from other clubs as well.

“Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with,” he added.

The ISL put the 2025-26 season “on hold” due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

Chhetri said he was on vacation when he first learnt Bengaluru FC’s pre-season would be delayed.

“...I must admit it made me smile. And that’s because I was on vacation, hadn’t moved as much as I would have liked to... I had more time than I had bargained for to get in shape.

“That ‘fortnight’ has now changed to ‘indefinitely’ and that smile’s been wiped out,” he said.

The star player, however, urged for patience.

“I may not have all the answers, but my message to all those involved with Indian football is please stay calm. We’ll ride this storm together."