France captain Kylian Mbappe to miss World Cup qualifier against Iceland

The Real Madrid star scored in France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday but limped off the field in the 83rd minute

AP Published 11.10.25, 03:47 PM
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe AP/PTI

France captain Kylian Mbappé will miss his team's World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Monday because of a right ankle injury, the French soccer federation said Saturday.

The Real Madrid star scored in France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday but limped off the field in the 83rd minute. Just before the international break, he had hurt the same ankle while playing against Villarreal.

France confirmed that its star forward would not make the trip to Reykjavik, and that he would return to Real Madrid.

France, runner-up at the 2022 World Cup, is off to a perfect start in the qualification process for the 2026 edition. It has won all three of its games in Group D.

