Forget and forgive, Molina plea to fans: EB eye hat-trick of triumphs vs Bagan

The build-up to the IFA Shield final between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant revolved more around off-the-field incidents than how the action on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium would be.

Bagan became the topic of discussion since they skipped the AFC Champions League 2 match against Sepahan SC last month. Fans have continued to voice their anger against the team management, branding them as cowards.

At the pre-match news conference, Bagan coach Jose Molina was asked about the fans’ protests and if that had affected the players. The Spaniard was candid.

“It’s not good when the fans are unhappy. I can understand them, because I would prefer to be playing in the AFC (against Sepahan SC). But the players decided not to play, we have to accept that decision,” Molina said on Friday.

“What we are trying to do is to turn over the page and keep going. We have to win matches to win back the fans. I’m upset too. I would like the fans to turn over the page too. I would request them to forget everything for 90 minutes and support us tomorrow (Saturday). Without their support, it will be very difficult,” he added.

Bagan coach Jose Molina watches his boys train on Friday. Telegraph picture

East Bengal have won the two derbies (CFL and Durand Cup) this season, and after years they look strong enough to challenge Bagan’s rule over them. A hat-trick of wins on Saturday will be a perfect Kali Puja gift for the fans.

They have a new striker in Japanese Hiroshi Ibusuki, who will get his first feel

of the derby.

“It will be a tough match and we have to be very cautious,” assistant coach Bino Goerge said.