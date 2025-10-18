MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 October 2025

Forget and forgive, Molina plea to fans: EB eye hat-trick of triumphs vs Bagan

Bagan became the topic of discussion since they skipped the AFC Champions League 2 match against Sepahan SC last month

Angshuman Roy Published 18.10.25, 11:25 AM
East Bengal players practise at the Salt Lake Stadium training ground on Friday. 

East Bengal players practise at the Salt Lake Stadium training ground on Friday.  EEB

The build-up to the IFA Shield final between Emami East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant revolved more around off-the-field incidents than how the action on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium would be.

Bagan became the topic of discussion since they skipped the AFC Champions League 2 match against Sepahan SC last month. Fans have continued to voice their anger against the team management, branding them as cowards.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the pre-match news conference, Bagan coach Jose Molina was asked about the fans’ protests and if that had affected the players. The Spaniard was candid.

“It’s not good when the fans are unhappy. I can understand them, because I would prefer to be playing in the AFC (against Sepahan SC). But the players decided not to play, we have to accept that decision,” Molina said on Friday.

“What we are trying to do is to turn over the page and keep going. We have to win matches to win back the fans. I’m upset too. I would like the fans to turn over the page too. I would request them to forget everything for 90 minutes and support us tomorrow (Saturday). Without their support, it will be very difficult,” he added.

Bagan coach Jose Molina watches his boys train on Friday.

Bagan coach Jose Molina watches his boys train on Friday. Telegraph picture

East Bengal have won the two derbies (CFL and Durand Cup) this season, and after years they look strong enough to challenge Bagan’s rule over them. A hat-trick of wins on Saturday will be a perfect Kali Puja gift for the fans.

They have a new striker in Japanese Hiroshi Ibusuki, who will get his first feel
of the derby.

“It will be a tough match and we have to be very cautious,” assistant coach Bino Goerge said.

RELATED TOPICS

IFA Shield East Bengal Mohun Bagan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Biggest’ Maoist surrender in Chhattisgarh, 210 rebels hand over 153 weapons

Chief minister Sai said: 'This historic step is proof that our approach based on trust, dialogue and development — not violence — is yielding results.'
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

I feel the NDA should have formally declared its chief ministerial candidate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT