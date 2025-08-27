Fifa to AIFF: Put house in order by October 30 or face suspension again

Calcutta: Fifa has sent a strongly worded letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday, setting an October 30 deadline to put the house in order. In case the conditions are not met, India could be suspended by the world governing body for the second time in little more than three years.

Fifa had briefly suspended India in 2022 over third-party interference when the country was celebrating its 75th year of Independence. The ban was lifted within two weeks.

In Tuesday’s letter too, Fifa has reminded AIFF “of its obligation to manage its affairs independently and without any undue third-party influence, including government bodies... Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined in the Fifa and AFC Statutes, including the possibility of suspension.”

A ban will be a face loss for the government, which aspires to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

“We write to you to express our profound concern at the continued failure to finalise and implement the revised Constitution of the All India Football Federation, a matter that has remained under consideration since proceedings before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in 2017.

“Despite repeated assurances, the absence of a clear and compliant governance framework has now created an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football. This prolonged impasse has precipitated a governance and operational crisis,” the email, signed by a top official from both Fifa and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to “Dear President” said. The Telegraph has access to the email.

Fifa has also directed the member association to present the letter to the Supreme Court and ensure that it’s “duly communicated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.”

The apex court will hear the matter regarding the master rights agreement between AIFF and its marketing partner, Football Sports Development Limited, on Thursday.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the two parties to discuss the issue and come out with a solution by Thursday. That forced them to have a marathon meeting in Bengaluru on Monday.

“Clubs and players remain uncertain regarding the domestic competition calendar; commercial partnerships beyond December 2025 remain unconfirmed; and essential functions relating to development,

competitions, and marketing are increasingly compromised. The resulting lack of financial stability has had a profoundly negative impact on India’s football ecosystem, particularly affecting footballers employed by clubs participating in the Indian Super League (ISL), which is organised

under the auspices of the AIFF.

“We have received concerning reports from FIFPRO of the unilateral termination of players’ employment contracts by various clubs, as a direct consequence of the current impasse, affecting the players livelihoods and careers. Furthermore, the enactment of

India’s new National Sports Governance Act places an additional and immediate obligation on the AIFF to align its Constitution with both national legislation and the mandatory requirements of FIFA and the AFC,” the letter added.

“Accordingly, we hereby require the AIFF to take the following steps no later than 30 October 2025: 1. Secure a definitive order from the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India approving the revised AIFF Constitution. 2. Ensure full alignment of the AIFF Constitution with the mandatory provisions of the Fifa and AFC Statutes and regulations. 3. Obtain formal ratification of the AIFF Constitution at the next AIFF General Meeting.”

“Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant Fifa decision-making body for consideration and decision. In this context, we kindly remind the AIFF of its obligation to manage its affairs independently and without any undue third-party

influence, including government bodies, as enshrined in article 14 paragraph 1 (i) and article 19 paragraph 1 of the Fifa Statutes, as well as article 15 paragraph 4 of the AFC Statutes.

“Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes, including the possibility of suspension. Furthermore, a member association may face consequences for third-party influence, even if it is not directly at fault (cf. article 14 paragraph 3 of the FIFA Statutes and article 10 paragraph 1 (t) and 2 of the AFC Statutes). A suspension of the AIFF would result in the loss of all of its rights as a Fifa and AFC member, as defined in the Fifa and AFC Statutes.

“In view of the above, it is imperative that this letter be presented before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and duly communicated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.”