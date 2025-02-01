East Bengal make a point on road

East Bengal, missing a clutch of key players due to injuries and suspension, managed to eke out a point from Mumbai City FC in an ISL-XI match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday.

This was East Bengal’s 100th match in the ISL and they are now 10th with 18 points from as many games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai City, on the other hand, played their seventh draw of the season and are positioned sixth with 28 points from 18 matches.

For East Bengal, goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill was the star. He was brilliant under the bar, making three saves at a critical juncture when Mumbai City had amplified forward forays.

East Bengal could have won the match if frontliner Dimitrios Diamantakos had been more industrious in front of the goal.

He missed a sitter in the 44th minute. PV Vishnu went past two defenders and put in a ball for the Greek striker.

Diamantakos, with an open goal in front of him, missed a free header from two yards out.

A minute later, he could have got his name on the scoresheet but Diamantakos’s left-footed strike from the edge of the box beat Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa and hit the near post.

In the 75th, Diamantakos found the post again. Naorem Mahesh Singh sent in a delivery from the left and his header brushed the outside of the near post before going out.

As Mumbai City went for the jugular, Gill stood tall. First, he denied Jorge Ortiz Mendoza with a stunning save, brilliantly dealt with Hmingthanmawia Ralte’s long-range effort, and then stopped Lallianzuala Chhangte’s corner from going inside the net with a last-ditch dive.