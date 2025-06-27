Rs 5.12 crores per-day, 15% ownership stake, private jet and more: Lowdown on Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Al-Nassr contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has put an end to speculation surrounding his future by signing a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on June 26.

Ronaldo confirmed his decision to stay on X: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Nassr followed up with an announcement, stating: “Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Al-Nassr FC until 2027.”

The contract, reportedly worth a minimum of £492 million (over Rs 5,000 crores), is being hailed as the most lucrative in sporting history.

Just weeks ago, the 40-year-old Portuguese legend hinted that his Saudi adventure might be coming to a close. However he has not only extended his stay but has also secured a historic payday that has sent shockwaves across the sporting world.

An insider revealed to The Sun that Al-Nassr had to “cover him in gold” to ensure Ronaldo remained with the Riyadh-based club.

The new deal sees Ronaldo earning a base salary of £488,000 per day, which converts to more than Rs 5.12 crores daily.

On top of the base wages, Ronaldo is set to receive a £24.5 million signing bonus, which will increase to £38 million if he triggers the second year of the contract.

His new terms also include an £8 million bonus if Al-Nassr wins the Saudi Pro League and a further £5 million bonus for lifting the AFC Asian Champions League title.

Additional incentives include £4 million for winning the golden boot. He will also earn £80,000 for every goal he scores and £40,000 for every assist, with both amounts rising by 20 per cent in the second year of the deal.

Ronaldo will be given a 15 percent ownership stake in Al-Nassr, valued at £33 million, according to TalkSport.

Off the pitch, a 16-member full-time staff, including three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners and four security personnel will serve Ronaldo. The cost for this lifestyle amounts to around £1.4 million.

Ronaldo will also enjoy £4 million for use of a private jet. He is expected to land sponsorship deals with Saudi companies that could bring in an additional £60 million over two years.

“Ronaldo’s presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia,” a source from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) told AFP. The PIF, which backs multiple Pro League clubs including Al-Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli, is known for its aggressive investments in Saudi football.

An insider told SunSport: “The owners know that he is the face of the league, he is the individual who attracts most of the superstars and the spotlight and they needed to keep him at all costs.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after an acrimonious departure from Manchester United. Despite being the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for two consecutive seasons, he is yet to win the league title with the club. Al-Nassr’s underwhelming performance also kept them out of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 35 goals in 41 matches across all competitions last season and has netted 99 goals in 111 appearances for Al-Nassr so far.

His overall career tally now stands at 938 goals for club and country, as he inches closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.