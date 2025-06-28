‘Messi vs PSG, Real Madrid takes on Juventus’: Club World Cup heats up for Round of 16 showdown

The group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has concluded, and 16 teams have secured their places in the knockout round of the newly expanded tournament.

Despite concerns over low attendance and renewed scrutiny of an already packed global football calendar, the tournament is expected to catch fire with several high-octane fixtures lined up in the Round of 16.

European clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all advanced, promising a thrilling set of encounters as the knockout phase begins.

Here are the top five matches to watch in the Round of 16.

Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi and Benfica's Anatoliy Trubin celebrate after the match against Bayern Munich. (Reuters)

Benfica vs Chelsea (June 29, 1:30 AM IST)

SL Benfica and Chelsea FC are set to lock horns in the last 16.

Benfica topped Group C after collecting seven points from their three outings.

The Portuguese side opened with a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors, followed by a 6-0 thrashing of Auckland City, and sealed top spot with a gritty 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto during training. (Reuters)

Chelsea, who finished second in Group D, will be aiming to make their depth count as they look to progress and face either Palmeiras or Botafogo in the quarter-finals.

Enzo Maresca’s side began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC, lost 1-3 to Flamengo, but bounced back with a commanding 3-0 victory over ES Tunis.

This fixture also brings back memories of the 2013 Europa League final, where Chelsea edged Benfica 2-1 with a last-minute winner.

Chelsea will be without defender Wesley Fofana due to a muscle injury, while striker Nicolas Jackson is suspended after receiving a red card in their last match.

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi during training. (Reuters)

Inter Miami vs PSG (June 29, 9:30 PM IST)

Paris Saint-Germain will face Inter Miami in a marquee fixture at the Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi will lead the MLS side against his former club in a matchup loaded with narrative.

Inter Miami recovered from a poor start against Al Ahly to register notable results against FC Porto and Palmeiras, becoming the only MLS side to make it to the knockout stage.

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring their second goal. (Reuters)

The French champions suffered a surprise loss to Botafogo in the group stage but bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders to top Group B.

Ousmane Dembele may remain sidelined, but coach Luis Enrique has a strong squad to call upon.

While Inter Miami have shown spirit, the lack of high-level depth beyond Messi may be telling against a side like PSG.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane look dejected after their 1-0 loss against Benfica. (Reuters)

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich (June 30, 1:30 AM IST)

Flamengo’s passionate supporters and attacking football have been one of the standout features of this Club World Cup.

Their comeback victory over Chelsea showcased their grit, and they will look to continue that form against Bayern Munich.

Los Angeles FC's David Martinez in action with Flamengo's Danilo. (Reuters)

The Brazilian side boasts several players with European pedigree, including former Juventus duo Danilo and Alex Sandro, ex-Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Guillermo Varela and midfielder Jorginho, who joined from Arsenal.

Bayern Munich began strongly with a 10-0 win over Auckland City and a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors.

But a 0-1 loss to Benfica saw them finish second in Group C.

Coach Vincent Kompany had opted to rest key players like Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise in that match, bringing them on only in the second half.

Kompany is expected to recall all three for the knockout clash, as per Bundesliga.com.

The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Miami in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrate after the match. (Reuters)

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal (July 1, 6:30 AM IST)

Manchester City have looked unstoppable so far, finishing their group stage campaign with a 5-2 win over Juventus, completing a clean sweep with 13 goals in three games.

Al Hilal's Ruben Neves, Marcos Leonardo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrate after the match. (Reuters)

Their opponents Al-Hilal defeated Mexican side Pachuca 2-0 to qualify for the knockout round as Group H runners-up.

With a squad featuring several high-profile international recruits, Al-Hilal will aim for an upset.

Midfielder Ruben Neves acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating that Manchester City are one of the top three teams in the world and that his team must replicate their disciplined display from the 1-1 draw against Real Madrid to stand a chance.

The winner of this clash will take on the victor of the Inter Milan vs Fluminense tie in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham applauds fans after being substituted. (Reuters)

Real Madrid vs Juventus (July 2, 1:30 AM IST)

A heavyweight showdown awaits in Miami as Real Madrid take on Juventus in the Round of 16.

Madrid topped Group H after a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal and wins over Pachuca (3-1) and Salzburg (3-0).

Manchester City's Matheus Nunes in action with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz. (Reuters)

Juventus finished second in Group G after recording emphatic wins against Al Ain (5-0) and Wydad (4-1) before falling 2-5 to Manchester City.

In a major boost for Los Blancos, star forward Kylian Mbappe is close to making his return after missing all three group games due to gastroenteritis.

Having resumed training earlier this week, the coaching staff held him back from the Salzburg game, allowing him to fully recover from the illness which caused him to lose nearly five kilograms.

With Mbappe’s potential return and both teams eager to claim bragging rights, this Round of 16 encounter promises to be a blockbuster.