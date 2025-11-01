East Bengal in Super Cup semi-finals after goalless draw against Mohun Bagan

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Friday.

The result sealed East Bengal’s passage into the Super Cup semi-finals from Group A.

Both sides finished level on five points, but Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal advanced thanks to their superior goal difference (plus 4), the reward for their earlier 4-0 demolition of Chennaiyin FC.

Bagan’s 0-0 draw with Dempo SC on Tuesday proved costly, while Dempo’s 1–1 draw against Chennaiyin FC earlier in the day meant they were out of contention.

For the fans, it may not have been a derby rich in spectacle, but the tactical discipline and defensive structure on display reflected the stakes.

East Bengal, who needed only a draw to qualify, played with measured restraint, while Mohun Bagan, knowing only victory would do, found themselves frustrated by a compact red-and-gold wall.

From the opening whistle, East Bengal appeared more settled. They pressed high and forced early errors in Mohun Bagan’s midfield.

In the second minute, East Bengal’s Mohamad Rakip dispossessed Anirudh Thapa on the right and squared the ball to Miguel Ferreira, whose shot was blocked by the Bagan defence. It set the tone for an encounter defined by half-chances and tactical duels.

In the ninth minute, Hamid Ahadad got on the end of a neat through ball from Basim Rashid, only for his cross to sail harmlessly into the arms of Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

As the half wore on, East Bengal looked the sharper of the two in transition, using their width to stretch Bagan’s backline. Their best opportunity came in the 24th minute, when Bipin Singh rose to meet Miguel’s cross, only to see his header cannon off the post.

Later, when Saul Crespo lofted a clever ball into the box in the 28th minute, Naorem Mahesh Singh attempted an acrobatic volley, but it flew over the bar.

The tension peaked around the hour mark when Ahadad nearly put East Bengal ahead. The Moroccan forward latched onto a loose ball inside the box and fired a low drive, but Kaith dived to his right to palm it away.

Explosive Molina

Bagan coach Molina created a flutter at the post-match news conference when the Spaniard said he does not have the mandate to choose players.

“I do not choose players. (Bagan) management does. I decide the formation for the match, the substitutions... Players? The management does the signings. I give my opinion on a particular player,” he said.

It remains to be seen how the Bagan management reacts to the Spaniard’s explosive comments.