East Bengal hit by coach resignation as Sandip Nandy quits after Bruzon fallout

Nandy and the rest of the contingent landed in Goa on Monday for the forthcoming Super Cup starting from October 25, and according to sources, he had a heated argument with the Spanish coach. After that, Nandy thought it was no point staying with the team

Published 21.10.25, 11:31 AM
Oscar Bruzon

Oscar Bruzon File picture

Former India goalkeeper Sandip Nandy resigned as the goalkeeping coach of Emami East Bengal on Monday. Nandy had fallen out with coach Oscar Bruzon after the IFA Shield final tie-breaker loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant last Saturday.

Nandy and the rest of the contingent landed in Goa on Monday for the forthcoming Super Cup starting from October 25, and according to sources, he had a heated argument with the Spanish coach. After that, Nandy thought it was no point staying with the team.

Bruzon had surprised everyone by replacing goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill with Debjit Majumder before the tie-breaker. In the post-match news conference, he said he had acted on the advice of the coaching staff. “I made the mistake and will take the blame,” he had said on Saturday.

Nandy, a member of East Bengal’s 2003 Asean Cup-winning squad, was appointed as the goalkeeping coach before this season.

