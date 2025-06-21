Bhaichung Bhutia blasts 'jokers' of All India Football Federation 'circus', reputation punctured

Bhaichung Bhutia blasted All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey and alleged that the reputation of the federation has been damaged ever since the BJP functionary took charge in September 2022.

Chaubey, propped up by the ruling dispensation, became the president after routing Bhutia in the elections. Bhutia, a former India captain, is an executive committee member of the federation.

During his 80-minute news conference at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club tent on Friday, Bhutia went all out against Chaubey.

"Anybody following Indian football will know that the AIFF is just a circus right now. If you put jokers in those positions, it is bound to be a circus," Bhutia, 48, did not mince his words.

The news conference gave the impression that he had blown the election bugle, but Bhutia played it safe when asked about it.

"See, if there is an interference from the government and other various things, then I don't think I would want to get into fighting an election for the president's post. But yes, if everybody feels I can do the job, I am okay with it. If there is somebody else who is going to do good for Indian football, I am more than happy to support."

Bhutia said Chaubey's mismanagement has tarnished his party's image, too. "The image of his party has taken a beating. Now people who backed him have realised the mistake"

Chaubey later sent out a media release which said: "Since the defeat, Bhutia has consistently and deliberately made baseless allegations and presented a distorted image of the AIFF."