Bengaluru FC do Mohun Bagan a favour, Jose Molina's men race to retain League Shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant need two wins to retain the League Shield and they could do that on February 23 against Odisha FC in front of the home crowd.

Before that, they must ensure three points at Kerala Blasters on February 15. Jose Molina’s men are on top of the ISL-XI points table with 46 points from 20 matches.

FC Goa, who are second in the standings with 36 points from 19 games, can reach a maximum of 51. They have two tricky matches though.

FC Goa play at Mumbai City on Wednesday and then host Kerala Blasters on February 22. If they lose points it will be more easier for Bagan.

Jamshedpur FC, after the 3-0 setback at Bengaluru FC on Sunday, are third with 34 from 19.

Bengaluru FC, who recorded their first win of 2025, are fourth, with 31 from 20. Edgar Mendez (43rd) and Alberto Noguera (57th and 82nd) were the scorers for the hosts.

Sunil Chhetri missed a penalty in the 12th minute when Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes dived to his left to punch away the attempt by the Bengaluru FC captain.

Noguera was the star of Bengaluru FC. He produced four goal-scoring opportunities, apart from striking a brace.