Barcelona retains Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor after ruling by Spain's sports authority

AP Published 03.04.25, 10:41 PM
LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna: FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores their second goal from the penalty

Barcelona can retain playmaker Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor after a favorable ruling by Spain's sports authority on Thursday.

The ruling came a day after the Spanish league said the club was not complying with financial fair play rules and that its auditors sent incorrect information that allowed the club to include the players in the squad for 2025.

The Spanish league and the Spanish federation denied Barcelona's request to register the players because it missed the end-of-year deadline to comply with financial rules. But the club eventually was able to add them after the sports authority intervened with a provisional ruling, which it maintained on Thursday.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the league's complaint on Tuesday was “another attempt to hurt the club's image."

