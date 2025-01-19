MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde says he was targeted by racist insults from fans at Getafe

Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1

AP Published 19.01.25, 03:08 PM
Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde Facebook/Alejandro-Balde

Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde said he was targeted by racist insults from fans at an away game at Getafe in La Liga.

"I received racist insults, something that shouldn't happen, and I think I should say it here," Balde said during a post-game television interview on Movistar on Saturday.

Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1. He said he informed the referee.

In the second division, Elche said one of its players, Bambo Diaby, also received racist insults during its 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon.

The Spanish league has had multiple cases of racist insults against players in recent years. Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has notably been targeted.

