AIFF proposes September Super Cup to keep ISL clubs match-ready amid uncertainty

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday proposed that the Super Cup be held from the second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get a sufficient number of competitive matches.

However, doubts remain over the start date and format of the top-tier league this season.

This is the first time the ISL clubs have met the AIFF brass since Kalyan Chaubey was elected as president in September 2022.

The AIFF made the proposal during a meeting with representatives of all the Indian Super League clubs.

The clubs, in a letter, had expressed their concerns after the upcoming season of ISL was put on hold due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the league organisers and the national federation.

“AIFF proposes that the Super Cup start from the second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches.

“Then the ISL can follow. This will allow all clubs to end 2025-26 season by May 31, 2026, preserving India’s AFC competition eligibility,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at a news conference in New Delhi.

“The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in the national interest. We will meet again in seven to 10 days and take a final decision on when the tournament will start.

“There was a lot of uncertainty among fans about whether football would take place or be stopped.

“We told the clubs that we understand their current situation. But, whatever the situation may be, the game must not be stopped. Football must go on.”

Chaubey said some teams would need six to eight weeks to complete their pre-season training and bring back their players.

The transfer window also closes on August 31, and these will be taken into account while deciding the Super Cup dates.

Some clubs sought clarity on the start date of the ISL before saying “yes” to the Super Cup. The clubs are also in favour of multiple venues.

“They voiced their concerns about the expenses involved. The clubs will come back to us after discussing with their owners,” a senior AIFF official said.

“Multiple venues will be a logistical nightmare. There is also no clarity on whether the ISL would happen or not. Playing just the Super Cup is economically viable for any ISL club,” a club representative told The Telegraph.

“However, given the confidence the AIFF officials showed, I have the impression that they may have an ace up their sleeve,” he added.

“At least the clubs have come forward. That’s a positive. Let the Super Cup start first. We will decide on how the league will be organised after the Supreme Court verdict (on the federation's constitution),” the AIFF official said.

Feel the heat

The Super Cup will put Mohammedan Sporting under pressure. They are slapped with a transfer ban by Fifa for non-payment of salaries to the players last season, and the cash-strapped club have not been able to sign new players.

They are playing in the Calcutta league and the Durand Cup with youngsters who do not have much experience.

It has been learnt that the AIFF has told them on Thursday to put the house in order "in the next one and a half months," otherwise their participation in future tournaments will be in doubt.