AIFF invites bids to sell commercial rights of top-tier league for 15-year cycle

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the right for proposal (RFP) for awarding the right to monetise the commercial rights of the tier-1 league for the next 15 years on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The successful bidder will have to shell out ₹37.5 crore to the federation per year or five per cent of the gross revenue, whichever is higher.

The bidder must have a net worth of at least ₹250 crore. If there is a consortium of bidders, then their cumulative net worth has to be a minimum of ₹250 crore.

From the 2025-26 season, relegation will be implemented, and there will be no franchise fees for the teams.

Sources said some members had voiced their reservations on certain clauses in the RFP during Tuesday’s executive committee meeting and that was the reason why the AIFF had missed the October 15 deadline.

In a consensual resolution, submitted by the AIFF and Reliance-owned FSDL to the Supreme Court in late August, the federation had agreed to complete the process by October 15, so that the new league season can begin in

December.

The AIFF had appointed KPMG India to manage the process.

Earlier in the day, 10 ISL clubs — excluding Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting — in a letter to the AIFF had termed the delay in the process as a “breach of trust”.