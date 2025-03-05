MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

2026 World Cup final to feature first-ever halftime show, Fifa confirms Coldplay as headliner

The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026

Reuters Published 05.03.25, 06:18 PM
Representational image

Representational image X/@ColdplayUK_ & Wikipedia

The 2026 World Cup final will feature its first ever halftime show, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will feature 104 matches instead of the previous 64 games, including an additional knockout round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of NFL teams New York Giants and New York Jets.

Also Read

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York, New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen," Infantino said on Instagram.

FIFA will be working with international education and advocacy organisation Global Citizen as well as British band Coldplay for the halftime show.

RELATED TOPICS

Coldplay Gianni Infantino MetLife Stadium
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump's new world: America the evil mastermind? Not so fast, Russians are told

As President Trump turns decades of US foreign policy upside down, another dizzying swing is taking place in Russia, both in the Kremlin and on state-controlled television: The United States, the new message goes, is not that bad after all
Quote left Quote right

Nitish will contest Bihar polls with BJP but may switch sides later. Take it from me in writing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT