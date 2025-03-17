England's Joshua Berry clinches playoff victory at US$300,000 Kolkata Challenge 2025

England's Joshua Berry, 19, capped a dream week with a playoff victory at the US$300,000 Kolkata Challenge 2025, a HotelPlanner Tour & PGTI joint sanctioned event, played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).

Joshua Berry (72-62-70-73), who set the course record of 10-under 62 earlier in Round II, returned an ordinary one-over 73 in regulation play on the last day to total 11-under 277 along with three other players, Norway’s Andreas Halvorsen (69-66-71-71), Austria’s Lukas Nemecz (67-70-68-72) and India’s Om Prakash Chouhan (66-68-73-70).

The four players headed into a playoff where Joshua finally triumphed with a dramatic 19-feet birdie conversion on the second extra hole.

The trio of Halvorsen, Nemecz and Chouhan thus finished joint runners-up. While Chouhan, who struggled with his short putts all day, bowed out after missing a three-footer for par on the first playoff hole, Halvorsen and Nemecz lost out to Berry on the second playoff hole.

Om Prakash Chouhan’s tied-second finish earned him a cheque worth ₹20,64,000.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. This win is important and it’s good for my confidence as well. I know I can do it now, which is the key thing."

City golfer SSP Chawrasia and Samarth Dwivedi shot scores of 67 to make major gains on the final day. SSP jumped 18 spots to secure sixth place at nine-under 279. Samarth ended tied seventh position at eight-under 280.