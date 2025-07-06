Captain Shubman Gill shows the way, now over to bowlers to finish job in Edgbaston

The ongoing clash at Edgbaston should go down in history as Shubman Gill’s Test.

Continuing from where he left off during his first-innings epic of 269, the India captain produced a brilliant follow-up with a 162-ball 161 on Day IV, which helped India set England a huge 608-run target in this second Test. India’s total of 1,014 runs in this Test is a record, bettering the 916 against Australia at SCG in 2004.

Thereafter, Akash Deep brilliantly extracted some movement out of the flat Edgbaston deck to dismiss Ben Duckett once again and then got the prized scalp of Joe Root with super use of the seam.

Mohammed Siraj, too, got a wicket, dismissing the other opener, Zak Crawley, for the second time in the game. England were wobbling at 72/3 at stumps on Saturday. For sure, India are in with a great chance to go to Lord's with the series level 1-1.

Like they did in the first innings, especially with the first and second new ball, Akash and Siraj consistently attacked the stumps instead of resorting to the mindless short-ball tactic of their English counterparts.

In their second innings, India declared at 427/6 almost an hour after Tea, with Ravindra Jadeja contributing again with an unbeaten 69, following his crucial first-innings 89.

After their 203-run stand in the first innings, Gill and Jadeja forged a 175-run partnership in the second essay to torment England.

Yes, the ordinary England bowling attack looked further insipid. The Edgbaston pitch, too, still seems pretty much batting-friendly. Even then, Gill deserves full credit for the assuredness and authority with which he has batted right through this match and, more importantly, presented a strong defence — a hallmark of his game so far on the tour.

For a young captain like Gill, featuring on the elite list of those with a double hundred and a century in the same Test should be a massive boost for him going forward.

After the dismissals of Karun Nair and KL Rahul in the morning session, Rishabh Pant (65 off 58 balls) joined Gill, and after a reprieve early on at mid-off, the keeper-batter teed off immediately.

Pant’s maverick batting style and Gill’s fluency quickly regained India the momentum as their 110-run fourth-wicket partnership waltzed the lead past 400.

Pant, too, looked set for his third hundred in the series, but his timing failed him this time, with his bat flinging out of his hand for the second time in the innings.