Australian Open: Emma Navarro calls for video review rule change after double bounce controversy

Emma Navarro's split-second decision not to halt play after a double bounce in her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Iga Swiatek on Wednesday cost her a vital point and the American called for changes to the rules on the use of video reviews.

Navarro lost the match 6-1, 6-2, with her fightback fading following a controversial moment at 2-2 in the second set, when Swiatek ran to the net and returned a low shot after the ball had bounced twice.

The incident was missed by the chair umpire and while the 23-year-old Navarro sought a video review immediately after losing the point she was informed by the official that it was too late as she had continued the rally.

"I think it (a video review) should be allowed after the point even if you play. It happened so fast. You hit the shot, and she hits it back, and you're just like 'Oh, I guess I'm playing'," Navarro told reporters.

"In the back of your head you're like, 'Okay, maybe I can still win the point even though it wasn't called'. It's going to be a downer if I stop the point and it turns out it wasn't a double bounce. Yeah, it's tough.

"I think we should be able to see it afterwards and make that call."

Swiatek, a five-times Grand Slam champion who is chasing her first Australian Open title, said it was the official's job to call double bounces.

"I wasn't sure if it was a double bounce or I hit it with my frame," Swiatek added.

"It was hard to say, because I was sprinting. I don't remember, even seeing the contact point. Sometimes you don't really look when you hit the ball.

"I thought this is like the umpire's job to call it. I was also waiting for the (video review), but I didn't see it, so I proceeded. I was already focused on the next one."

It was not the first time Swiatek had benefited from a no-call on a double bounce at a Grand Slam with a similar incident occurring during her quarter-final win over Jessica Pegula in her triumphant 2022 French Open run.

Navarro shrugged off Wednesday's incident, saying it was not the only factor in her defeat.

"It is what it is, I guess," she added.

"It's tough to place blame on anybody. It's a tough call. I think the rules should be different."