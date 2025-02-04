Yuvraj hand in making of Abhishek; Smash-hit opener tips hat to mentor for support

If you noticed shades of Yuvraj Singh in Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings on Sunday, it wasn’t unfounded. The left-handed opener’s carnage at the Wankhede had left the Englishmen dumbstruck as he held the stadium awestruck for close to 93 minutes.

His 135 off 54 balls had come against an attack comprising the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who were bowling close to 150kmph. There were 13 sixes in his knock — all effortless and achieved through proper cricketing strokes.

“That’s as clean a ball striking as I’ve seen... Abhis­hek, such a talent, excellent, crisp timing and power,” Jos Buttler acknowledged later. KL Rahul wrote on Instagram, “Wow!! The best t20 innings I’ve watched. Unreal hitting.”

It’s not that success has been achieved instantly since Abhishek has been making giant strides in the IPL in the last three seasons. Playing under Pat Cummins’ leadership, Abhishek forged an excellent opening combination with Travis Head which propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL final last season.

He hadn’t made his international debut till then and his mentor Yuvraj felt he wasn’t quite yet ready for national duty. Things changed quickly though.

In his debut T20I innings in Zimbabwe, he was dismissed for a duck but struck a century in the very next knock. When self-doubts crept into his mind, especially during a lean phase last year against Bangladesh at home, Yuvraj made him believe in his abilities.

“You will win matches for India,” Yuvraj told him. Words which left Abhishek’s confidence soaring and renewed his conviction of ach­ieving success.

The former all-rounder has worked on Abhishek's stance, grip and bat swing. Abhishek’s insane hitting has made Yashasvi Jaiswal’s place in the T20 team uncertain.

“Yuvi paaji has always believed in me... That belief kept me going,” said Abhishek after the match. “He’s someone who’s always there for me.”

Yuvraj has been working with him for four years and the two have practised at various places to get accustomed to different conditions. Besides Mohali, Delhi and Gurgaon, Yuvraj has even called him to Mumbai for extensive net sessions.

“Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That’s where I want to see you! Proud of you,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

His century off 37 balls was India’s second fastest after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball hundred versus Sri Lanka in 2017. For the record, Abhishek hit a 28-ball ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December.

His flamboyance had even left the reticent Gautam Gambhir jumping out of his seat with a wide grin at the Wankhede. “I haven’t seen a better T20 innings and against an attack like this,” the head coach said later.

With the Champions Trophy coming up, did the team management miss a trick by not including an in-form player of his calibre in the squad?

Perhaps the presence of Rohit, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal will not provide him a guaranteed place in the ODI playing XI. But there’s no doubt that he will be in

the reckoning post the Champions Trophy when the national selectors groom the side for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.