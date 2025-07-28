Gritty India force a draw to take the fight to Oval

The work that was started by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill was finished successfully by Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. As a reward, India managed to force a draw at Old Trafford and can now travel to The Oval in London for the fifth and final Test with renewed hope.

India trail 1-2 and a win in the last Test can help them level the series. Rahul and Gill had raised India’s hopes of avoiding a defeat with their unbeaten stand on the penultimate day in Manchester. Their defiance didn’t last long on Sunday, but Washington and Jadeja ensured that the hard work didn’t go in vain.

The two spinner all-rounders stitched a brilliant unbroken 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket following the overnight batsmen’s dismissals before Lunch on the final day. They not only wiped off the huge 311-run deficit for India, but also deny England a win and create a doubt or two in the English camp, especially when it comes to the hosts' bowling.

Such was the grit from Washington and Jadeja that England captain Ben Stokes gave the customary handshake option to both batters even when the last 15 overs remained. Washington and Jadeja didn’t take that, though.

They kept England on the field, and Jadeja then brought up his maiden Test ton on English soil before Washington reached his first-ever century in the longest format. When the customary handshake ultimately happened, Jadeja was unbeaten on 107 and Washington on 101 as India finished at 425/4 — a score that very few could have imagined when they were 0/2 on the fourth day Lunch.

Irrespective of the outcome of this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, such resistance in this Test, which appeared a lost one even at stumps on Day IV, should serve as a shot in the arm for the Indian team.

Yes, skipper Gill was dropped on 46 on the penultimate day and Jadeja was dropped by Joe Root at slip off the very first ball he faced after Jofra Archer had the India captain caught behind.

Washington, too, had some anxious moments early in his innings. The edges didn’t carry to slip or just eluded his bat, and at times even saved him from being trapped LBW.

The rub of the green simply went India’s way. Maybe it had to, considering this team’s willingness to fight and put up a never-back-down approach, which has been a characteristic of Jadeja in particular right through this series.

Jadeja was probably the most disappointed man in the Indian camp after the Lord’s Test. He had almost pulled it off single-handedly, batting with the tail. Yet, he couldn’t have the last laugh.

On this occasion, though, with Washington once again proving how handy he can be with the bat, Jadeja was quickly able to put that dropped chance away from his mind and concentrate on the job ahead. The slow Old Trafford pitch had a bit of unevenness in it, but by no means was it even close to unplayable on the final day.

India’s defiance will certainly have them in a better mindset going into The Oval Test. The result also reflected badly on the English attack. Barring Stokes, the others were just ordinary.