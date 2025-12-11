Jitesh Sharma ahead of Sanju Samson in race to be keeper

Almost two months ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team has a settled look about it, except for the wicketkeeper’s position.

Will it be Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma? Or will Rishabh Pant make a comeback? The national selectors seem to have no clear choice and the players’ performance in the next nine T20Is — the remaining four versus South Africa and five against New Zealand next month — will decide the pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till a year ago, Samson was almost certain to take up the task having smashed three centuries in five matches, including two in South Africa. But with Shubman Gill opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma, Samson was forced down the order from his specialist position.

This shift has opened up the race with Samson struggling to come to terms with his new position. He has only one half-century in his last 14 matches.

Captain Suryakumar Ya­dav seems to have shut the door on Samson.

“Sanju, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, everyone has to be flexible. He did really well when he opened the innings, but Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series, so he deserves to take that spot,” Surya said on the eve of the series opener in Cuttack.

That Samson had been in fine nick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, racking up

scores of 51, 43, 46 and 73 mattered little.

The team has been in the search of a finisher who can play the role of a wicketkeeper and Jitesh’s IPL exploits have worked in his favour. His unbeaten 22 off 13 balls to see his side through in a T20I in Hobart last month seems to have pleased the selectors.

“But we gave Sanju opportunities. He was ready to bat at any number, which is actually good to see a player being flexible to bat anywhere from No. 3 to 6,” said Surya.

“That’s one thing I have told all the batters that other than openers, everyone has to be very flexible. Both (Samson and Jitesh) are in the scheme of things. It’s always good to have lovely players like both of them. One can open, one can bat lower down the order. In fact, both can do all the roles. It’s an asset to the team and a good headache to have,” the captain said.

There is also a school of thought that if Jitesh fails to prove himself, Pant could make a return before the World Cup in February. One of the most versatile and explosive batters on the circuit, Pant certainly can adjust to the circumstances better than any other player.

But does he enjoy the confidence of the team management in this format? With Samson no more competing for the opener’s slot, his chances seem remote, while Jitesh has to perform in the coming matches to book a berth in the World Cup squad.