'You Can't See Me': Virat Kohli pulls a John Cena gesture, flaunts T20 World Cup ring

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Virat Kohli was seen channeling WWE icon John Cena, donning his T20 World Cup championship ring and performing the legendary "You Can't See Me" gesture.

In a video posted by RCB’s official X handle, the 35-year-old was seen flashing his custom-made, diamond-studded championship ring as Cena’s iconic entrance theme “My Time is Now” played in the background.

The playful moment sent fans into a frenzy, marrying the entertainment of cricket and wrestling while highlighting Kohli’s jubilant mood following India’s historic T20 World Cup win in Barbados last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured the victorious squad with bespoke championship rings — a first-of-its-kind tradition in Indian cricket, inspired by global sporting leagues such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Football League (NFL).

Crafted by Harsh Sagar, a fourth-generation jeweller from Mumbai, these rings are not mere commemorative pieces but intricate symbols of legacy and national pride.

Each ring is made from 18k solid gold, weighs around 60 grams, and is adorned with 330 natural white diamonds.

At its centre lies a rotating Ashoka Chakra, representing momentum, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Indian cricket.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Sagar revealed the meticulous process behind the creation.

"The inspiration came from the prestigious tradition of championship rings in global sports. We wanted something personal, lasting, and symbolic."

The design process began with hand-drawn sketches and evolved through CAD (computer-aided design) modelling and multiple prototypes to achieve the perfect fusion of design and wearability.

Every ring is personalised with the player’s name, jersey number, scorecards from the T20 World Cup 2024, and stars symbolising previous T20 World Cup wins.

A blue ceramic enamel inlay adds aesthetic depth to the ring, while a spring mechanism inside the band allows it to fit on each recipient’s finger — a technical feat considering the custom sizes required.

"This was never meant to be just another commemorative piece. It was designed to age like a fine investment,” Sagar explained, highlighting both the emotional and financial significance of the ring. “It introduces a new tradition in Indian cricket, much like the championship rings of the NBA and NFL."

Kohli, who had a quiet group-stage run during the 2024 T20 World Cup, reminded the world why he remains one of the game’s greatest.

In the final against South Africa at Kensington Oval, Barbados, the batter delivered a masterclass with a match-winning 76, sealing India’s second T20 World Cup title.

Kohli remains India’s second-highest and overall third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals, amassing 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an astonishing average of 48.69, with a strike rate exceeding 137.

His tally includes a century and 38 half-centuries, with a career-best of 122*.

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, he has scored 248 runs in six matches, averaging 62, with a strike rate north of 143 and three half-centuries already under his belt.