Yashasvi Jaiswal’s flying catch on debut stuns England, reminds India of World Cup pain

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ODI debut for India was already a moment to cherish. But a stunning catch in Nagpur on Thursday has made him the talk of the internet.

The young opener pulled off a running catch to dismiss Ben Duckett in the first ODI against England, drawing instant comparisons to a moment Indian fans would rather forget — the 2023 World Cup final.

Fielding at mid-wicket, Jaiswal sprinted backwards and dived forward to grab Duckett’s top-edged pull off debutant Harshit Rana’s bowling in the 10th over.

The grab was eerily similar to Travis Head’s iconic catch that sent skipper Rohit Sharma packing in the ODI World Cup 2023 final — a moment that practically sealed India’s fate in the tournament.

Back then, Rohit had been on a charge, smashing 47 off 31 in a bid to maximize the powerplay before Head’s brilliance cut him short. And on February 6, Duckett suffered a similar fate, his aggressive 32 off 29 ending in near-identical fashion.

It didn’t take long for social media to explode. “Travis Head feels that Yashasvi catch!” wrote one user.

“Jaiswal just gave us World Cup flashbacks. Same energy, but no heartbreak this time,” posted another. One fan put it bluntly: “Purani yaadein yaad dila di Jaiswal ne..!!”

The breakthrough came in the 10th over, just four balls after Phil Salt’s run-out via a brilliant throw from Shreyas Iyer. England, cruising at 72/0, suddenly found themselves at 77/2.

Some even saw shades of Kapil Dev’s legendary running catch of Vivian Richards in the 1983 World Cup final, a moment that turned the game in India’s favour.

At the time of writing, England were at 220 for 7 in 42.3 overs, with Jacob Bethell and Adil Rashid at the crease.