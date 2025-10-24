World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal tons seal semi-final berth against New Zealand

India Women booked a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup with a 53-run win over New Zealand in a rain-curtailed match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 325 in 44 overs, via the DLS method, New Zealand never got going and finished on 271/8.

Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud did well to restrict New Zealand by picking early wickets. This was a commendable performance since the home team was under pressure after three narrow losses in a row, but the side delivered when it mattered.

This was made possible by Smriti Mandhana (105) and Pratika Rawal (122), who smashed scintillating centuries during a record 212-run opening stand.

Brooke Halliday top-scored for New Zealand with 81 off 84 balls, while Isabella Gaze made a 51-ball 65.

In a must-win match, India reached 340/3 in 49 overs, the highest total of the tournam­ent. Jemimah Rodrigues contributed an unbeaten 76 off 55 balls.

India’s progression was affected by a rain break which caused a 90-minute delay. There was another rain stoppage later.

This was Rawal’s first Wo­rld Cup hundred. Rodrigues, who was dropped from the last match as India favoured a sixth bowler, unleashed a flurry of fours to make the fastest fifty of this World Cup off 39 balls.

Mandhana looked to be peaking at the right time with her third World Cup ton with a spectacular six over cover off spinner Eden Carson.

Mandhana and Rawal did not take too long to make New Zealand realise that perhaps it wasn’t the right call to ask India to bat first. Mandhana was the aggressor among the two as her rich array of strokes showed why she has been in a different league among the Indian batters.

They raised the century stand in 17.4 overs, as Mandhana and Rawal brought up their half-centuries off 49 balls and 75 balls, respectively.

The 212-run opening stand is the highest for India Women in World Cups, going past 184 between Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against the West Indies in Hamilton in 2022. It was also the seventh century partnership between them in 23 ODI innings together.

Rawal proved her credentials as a perfect foil to Mandhana, displaying commendable resolve and determination.

The right-hander also displayed her intent to make it count with a big contribution even though she had 63 dot balls in her 134-ball 122. She was eventually dismissed in the 43rd over.

Rodrigues certainly provided the missing spunk at No.3 as her brisk knock took the fight away from New Zealand who had managed their first breakthrough in the 34th over with Mandhana’s wicket.

Brief scores: India Women 340/3 in 49 ovs (Pratika Rawal 122, Smriti Mandhana 109, Jemimah Rodrigues 76 n.o.) NZ Women 271/8 in 44 ovs (Brooke Halliday 81, Isabella Gaze 65 n.o.; Renuka Singh 2/25, Kranti Gaud 2/48). India Women won by 53 runs

via DLS method.