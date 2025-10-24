MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

New stance gives Iyer all-round confidence despite India’s ODI series loss

The right-handed batter made 61 off 77 balls in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. But India lost the game by two wickets

Our Bureau Published 24.10.25, 10:26 AM
Shreyas Iyer, after reaching fifty in the second ODI on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer, after reaching fifty in the second ODI on Thursday. Getty Images

The new upright stance is suiting Shreyas Iyer well.

The right-handed batter made 61 off 77 balls in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. But India lost the game by two wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the post-match media conference, Shreyas said: “The technique I’ve got lately is not something that I’ve changed suddenly. Since last year, I wanted to have an upright stance, especially on wickets where the bounce is a little more than expected.

“I worked with my coach on it, and it has been suiting me quite well. I grew up playing with that kind of stance, so I just thought of going back to my old method and seeing how it works out,” Shreyas said.

However, the 30-year-old also realises the need to change things as per the conditions.

“Even in Mumbai, when we play on red-soil wickets with extra bounce, an upright stance helps. You have to keep chopping and changing because every surface is different. I’ve changed my stance several times now, and I feel I can adapt anywhere at the moment,” he said.

About the loss, which meant Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Shreyas said: “It definitely hurts. The first game wasn’t convincing because rain played an important role and conditions favoured them.

“But this match was a do-or-die one for us, and we wanted to put our best foot forward. Losing early wickets made it difficult, and the Australian bowlers took full advantage of it.”

RELATED TOPICS

India Vs Australia One Day International (ODI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump terminates all trade talks with Canada over 'fraudulent' TV ad

The development comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Trump's tariffs
Representational picture
Quote left Quote right

The gurukul system was exclusionary as the majority of the people were restricted from entry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT