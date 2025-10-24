New stance gives Iyer all-round confidence despite India’s ODI series loss

The new upright stance is suiting Shreyas Iyer well.

The right-handed batter made 61 off 77 balls in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. But India lost the game by two wickets.

Speaking at the post-match media conference, Shreyas said: “The technique I’ve got lately is not something that I’ve changed suddenly. Since last year, I wanted to have an upright stance, especially on wickets where the bounce is a little more than expected.

“I worked with my coach on it, and it has been suiting me quite well. I grew up playing with that kind of stance, so I just thought of going back to my old method and seeing how it works out,” Shreyas said.

However, the 30-year-old also realises the need to change things as per the conditions.

“Even in Mumbai, when we play on red-soil wickets with extra bounce, an upright stance helps. You have to keep chopping and changing because every surface is different. I’ve changed my stance several times now, and I feel I can adapt anywhere at the moment,” he said.

About the loss, which meant Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Shreyas said: “It definitely hurts. The first game wasn’t convincing because rain played an important role and conditions favoured them.

“But this match was a do-or-die one for us, and we wanted to put our best foot forward. Losing early wickets made it difficult, and the Australian bowlers took full advantage of it.”