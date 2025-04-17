Why Abhishek Nayar's ouster signals a deeper reset in Team India

India’s Champions Trophy win in Dubai was touted as the perfect swansong for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir, but if you’ve followed Indian cricket long enough, you’ll know that celebrations often precede the storm.

So for many, Abhishek Nayar, who joined the Indian cricket team just eight months ago as Gambhir’s support staff, Thursday’s ouster may not come as a surprise.

This was cricket’s version of cleaning the house.

Abhishek Nayar has been one of the most influential behind-the-scenes figures in Indian cricket’s modern chapter. His work with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, and even Rohit Sharma is well-documented.

Fresh from a scintillating 77 off 51 balls that propelled Delhi Capitals to the top of the IPL 2025 table, wicketkeeper‑batter KL Rahul also has credited Abhishek Nayar’s off‑field mentorship for restoring the fun and spark in his white‑ball cricket.

Nayar was the assistant coach for KKR in IPL 2024, where Gambhir served as the mentor, and together they orchestrated one of the most dominant campaigns in the league’s history.

So when whispers about Gambhir taking over as head coach of India began, Nayar’s name was expected to follow.

Recognising Nayar’s coaching acumen, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accepted Gambhir’s recommendation, appointing him as the assistant coach for the national team.

The BCCI did not appoint a specialist batting coach under Gambhir. Nayar took on the responsibility of focusing on the batters.

But India’s batting struggles during the home series against New Zealand and the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia raised concerns.

After the BGT debacle, BCCI reportedly grew displeased with the "Kolkata Knight Riders influence" in the team management. The BCCI brought in Sitanshu Kotak as the new batting coach, driven by concerns over the influence of Gambhir’s assistants, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate.

A report from PTI highlighted that Nayar’s role in the coaching set-up was intended to be temporary, following India’s disappointing performances.

According to an anonymous senior BCCI official, Nayar’s expertise didn’t seem to be benefitting the players, and Kotak, a specialist batting coach with experience at the National Cricket Academy, had earned the trust of the team, because of his successful stint with the India A team and a recent tour of Australia.

The BCCI remains open to the possibility that Kotak’s tenure could be temporary, pending performance in upcoming series like the England tour.

But in 2007, post the Greg Chapell- Sourav Ganguly fracas, MS Dhoni took over a young team for the T20 World Cup. The reset worked because of a new team and Dhoni’s era was built on transparency, a clear chain of command, and a no-nonsense work culture.

Gambhir is also attempting to build something new. And as with every reset, it comes with its share of casualties.

The timing of Nayar’s exit is crucial. India’s golden duo Rohit and Virat is on the verge of retirement, but their influence still lingers.

Nayar was seen as a bridge between the old guard and the new setup.

His removal signals that “personal loyalties won’t outweigh institutional decisions” any longer. The board, wants its authority felt. But this isn’t without risk.

In 2011, after India’s World Cup win, the team’s unity began to fray. A fatigued squad, lack of transition planning, and dressing room discontent led to disastrous tours of Australia and England in 2012. The BCCI will be keen to avoid a repeat of that scenario.

The next few months will be critical. The Test series in England looms large, and a transitional team with new leadership could either click or combust.