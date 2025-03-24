MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 March 2025

Who is Digvesh Singh Rathi? The LSG mystery spinner who stunned Axar Patel in match against DC

The LSG debutant who spun a web around Axar Patel — meet Digvesh Singh Rathi, the mystery spinner making waves in IPL 2025

Our Web Desk Published 24.03.25, 10:29 PM
Digvesh Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Digvesh Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel Reuters

The first ball Digvesh Singh Rathi bowled in the IPL turned. The second skidded on. By the third, Axar Patel was trapped in a web he hadn’t quite deciphered. One moment he was setting himself for a cut; the next, his stumps were in a mess.

A debut wicket. A statement made.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) new mystery spinner had arrived.

From Delhi's dusty grounds to the IPL limelight

Rathi's journey to the IPL isn't a tale of overnight success. It’s one of persistence, built on performances in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024, where he first made heads turn.

Playing for South Delhi Superstarz under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni, the 23-year-old leg-spinner snared 14 wickets in 10 matches.

He finished as the tournament’s fifth-highest wicket-taker, and was praised for keeping even established names like Rishabh Pant in check.

He wasn’t just a one-trick pony either. His ability to extract bounce, deceive with flight, and disguise his variations made him stand out. Sunil Narine-esque, some said.

By the end of DPL 2024, his name had entered the scouting notes of IPL franchises.

A low-key auction pick with high potential

At the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, LSG snapped him up for 30 lakh — a bargain in a year when teams splashed a combined Rs 639.15 crore on players. Rathi wasn’t the marquee buy.

He wasn’t even the headline act of LSG’s auction strategy. But among the unheralded names, he had whispers around him.

His selection wasn't just based on promise. His performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 — where he took 2/11 against Manipur in a historic match for Delhi—reinforced his ability to thrive under pressure.

The debut that mattered

Against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, Rathi wasn't even supposed to be the story. The build-up revolved around KL Rahul missing out for personal reasons, LSG’s depleted pace attack (Rs 34.75 crore worth of pacers unavailable), and DC’s blockbuster Rs 27 crore signing Rishabh Pant.

But on the 7th over, an unassuming and composed Rathi, sent down a delivery that left Axar Patel stranded.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Growing intolerance under Modi’s rule’: Opp revives free speech debate amid Kunal Kamra row

Kamra’s remarks, interpreted as a dig at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, triggered an aggressive backlash from Shiv Sena workers,
Jagannath Chattopadhyay (left) and Suvendu Adhikari (right)
Quote left Quote right

Why is the BDO questioning 98 Bangladeshi-origin voters? EC rules don’t assign them this role

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT