We couldn’t finish the job that time: Trophy triumph heals Hardik's hurt of eight years

The last time the Champions Trophy was held, in 2017, India suffered a heartbreak in the final, being hammered by Pakistan by 180 runs. Hardik Pandya had waged a lonely battle, scoring 76 off 43 balls, before he was run out while chasing a 339-run target.

This time, the result was different. India outsmarted New Zealand to record a four-wicket win and lift the trophy. Hardik played his role in the win, his cameo of 18 off 18 balls taking India closer to the target.

“It’s always amazing to win an ICC event, especially the Champions Trophy. I remember 2017 (final), it’s very close to my heart. We couldn’t finish the job that time. Pleased with how we have played throughout the tournament (this time), and at the same point of time, how everyone contributed,” Hardik said after the win in Dubai

on Sunday.

“These eight years have been so long. So much has happened. At the same time, India’s win has been very important for me. If that happens, toh sab bhala. I hope everyone is happy back home and celebrating,” he added.

Hardik highlighted the importance of not giving up as he said: “If you do not leave the battlefield, you will have a chance. If you go home and cry, you will not be able to see the outcome. If you dive, you would be able to stop the ball. If you do not, you would not be able to do so. This learning has helped me with life and cricket both.”

Personally, the all-rounder was happy with his performance. “If Hardik is bowling, I do not have to worry about my batting because it can take care of itself. I

have prepared myself for game situations. It is my hard work that is paying off.”

Blessings work

In the happy moments of the win, Hardik remembered his late father and the role he played in shaping his and his brother Krunal’s careers in cricket.

“From where we have come, this was all just a dream for us. We had never thought of this. I think we can just thank god and can just keep working harder, and he keeps giving us.

“We are blessed for our parents, to have them say that ‘you achieve your goal and we are here’... Even though our father is not with us, I know he is watching us, he has been blessing us with the things we are getting.”

‘Above pay grade’

During a post-match interaction with the media, a Pakistani journalist asked Hardik why the Indian team had chosen not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Hardik smiled and replied: “I am sure Pakistani people living in Dubai must have enjoyed our performance. The question of why we didn’t go is way above my pay grade.”