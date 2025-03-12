Wahab Riaz comes out of retirement for one match, re-retires soon after

Not many former cricketers can pull off what Wahab Riaz recently has – come out of retirement, play a T20 game and then retire once again. The former Pakistan pacer has made the headlines for “un-retiring” only for one game in a Lahore Region Cricket Association trial match at the Aligarh Ground.

The game was part of the ongoing trials for the National T20 Cup.

Representing Lahore Greens, Wahab impressed with an all-round performance, registering figures of 1/25 in three overs, including the dismissal of Rana Arsalan, and smashing 31 runs with three sixes.

His performance secured him a place in the Lahore Whites squad.

However, his selection drew sharp criticism from sections of the cricketing community, who argued that former players returning to domestic cricket could block opportunities for emerging talent.

The controversy gained momentum, prompting Wahab to withdraw from the tournament. The development was confirmed by former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on a television show named ‘Champions Zone’.

The reasons cited for his withdrawal were “personal commitments and engagements”, though many believe the backlash over his participation played a key role.

Wahab last played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2023 and has since transitioned into administrative roles.

He completed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Level-2 Coaching Course and briefly served as a national selector. In November 2023, he was appointed as Pakistan’s chief selector following a poor ODI World Cup campaign.

However, his tenure was short-lived, as he was removed after Pakistan’s disappointing showing in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Most recently, he was appointed as the event supervisor and mentor for Pakistan during the Champions Trophy.

The National T20 Cup will start on March 14 with defending champions Karachi taking on Islamabad.