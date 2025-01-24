Virender Sehwag unfollows wife on Instagram, flood of 'divorce' reports follows

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are reportedly heading for a divorce after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004 after being childhood friends, have allegedly been living separately for several months, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Sehwag has unfollowed Aarti on Instagram. Meanwhile, Aarti, who has a verified Instagram account with 177k followers, switched her profile to private soon after reports of their separation began circulating. Neither Sehwag nor Aarti has commented on the reports, leaving the public to speculate about their relationship status.

Sehwag, who retired from international cricket in 2015, has not posted any recent photos with Aarti on social media, though older pictures of the couple remain on his profile.

The news sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users sharing opinions and even memes about the reported split. A user posted on X (formerly Twitter), Himanshu Bhatt, commented, “I don’t know what kind of time is going on..!! There are more divorces than there are marriages. Chahal’s divorce has not even been completed yet, and reports are coming that Sehwag has also come in line. Alimony culture is slowly becoming a business in India. #virendrasehwag.”

One popular meme featured a so-called 'Divorced XI' team lineup with images of Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and others, accompanied by the caption, “New impact player in the team, who’s next?”

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat were married in December 2004 in a high-profile ceremony that garnered much media attention at the time.