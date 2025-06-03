Virat Kohli's stars align for ‘Year of 9’ fairytale—but only if you believe in numerology

The numbers have fallen into a familiar—yet tantalising—alignment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, if they believe in numerology.

Numerologists have pointed out that 2025 is a “Number 9” year (2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 9). It echoes 2016, when Virat Kohli reached Himalayan heights with 973 IPL runs and 2,595 across formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here’s something to queer the pitch. RCB couldn’t lift the trophy that year as they lost the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But this year seems different.

The 18th edition of the IPL, a final slated for 3 June 2025—another date adding up to 9—and the stage feels set for a reprise of that peak for RCB fans. Again the disclaimer. If you believe, numerology.

Mars, the planet tied to the number 9, takes centre-stage again.

Astrologers characterised it with ambition, aggression, bold decisions and sudden twists—traits that have long defined Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s high-risk, high-reward cricket.

The same martial fire, they warn, can scorch: RCB’s history is littered with dazzling ascents followed by abrupt collapses, the very essence of Mars’ volatility.

Kohli’s current purple patch, a balanced bowling roster and the calm stewardship of Rajat Patidar suggest a steadier outfit than in past campaigns. Supporters dare to believe the Mars-ruled 9 may finally kindle glory rather than heartbreak.

Kohli’s jersey 18 resonates with the final itself (3 + 6 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 18). The 18th IPL tournament features the sport’s most celebrated wearer of 18—himself a Scorpio, a sign also governed by the number 9. It is, quite literally, nines all around, as per astrology and numerology.

Will this alignment propel RCB to a summit they have chased for 18 seasons, or will its double-edged sword swing back in cruel reversal?

Numerology offers no guarantees. For now, fans cling to the arithmetic of hope, trusting that in this Year of Nine, the numbers may add up to an RCB triumph.