Ranchi reminder: Vintage Kohli and Rohit masterclass highlights India’s fragile transition

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century and Rohit Sharma’s 57 in Ranchi should force the BCCI to pause its plans to decide the duo’s ODI future.

Their 136-run stand, coming after India’s 0–2 Test loss, restored stability as the board was preparing to assess how the two veterans fit into its long-term roadmap for the 2027 World Cup.

The BCCI’s early plans suggested a discussion after the third match of the ongoing series against South Africa.

The aim was to offer the two senior players clarity on how they fit into India’s long-term plans, particularly with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

But the moment Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli resumed business in ODI colours, the side looked whole again. It has raised a familiar question about the team’s still-fragile transition.

When Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early on 4th over, India were 25 for 1 and needed stability at the top.

Sharma and Kohli provided that through a partnership that took control of the innings. They added 136 runs in 108 balls, which became their twentieth hundred-run stand in One-Day Internationals. Kohli reached his half-century from 48 balls with a clean hit over the field.

Rohit matched the tempo and brought up his own fifty from 43 balls. He finished with 57 from 51 deliveries before Marco Jansen trapped him leg before wicket. Kohli’s innings was steady, combined with confident footwork.

Rohit also passed a milestone during the match when he overtook Shahid Afridi to become the batter with the most sixes in ODI history.

His 352nd six came as naturally as many before it and reminded everyone of the influence he still has at the top of the order. The partnership gave India the composure they had lacked in the Test series and helped the younger players find a sense of rhythm.

This return to form was not unexpected. When India toured Australia for ODIs in October, Rohit was the top scorer and was named Player of the Series with 202 runs, while Kohli contributed a valuable 74 in the final match.

The Test defeats had sparked conversations about the depth of India’s talent pool. Players such as Jaiswal, Sudarshan, Reddy and Jurel have shown promise, but the step up to handling pressure in international cricket is still a work in progress.

The presence of Rohit and Kohli brings a sense of control to the batting order that the younger group has not yet been able to replicate on its own. They understand match situations, set the pace of an innings and provide stability when early wickets fall.

India had hoped to reduce its dependence on senior players as part of a natural transition. The performance in Ranchi suggested that this transition will take longer than expected.

Rohit and Kohli still provide the structure and calmness needed in limited-overs cricket. Their partnership changed the flow of the match and eased the nerves within the dressing room.

India now continue to rely on the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to provide balance and direction. Their stand in Ranchi was not only a partnership of runs, but also a reminder of how much smoother India look when the two senior batters are in the middle.

Is Indian cricket genuinely ready for a future beyond Rohit and Kohli, or does the team still lean on them more than it admits? For now, their presence continues to be the backbone holding everything together.