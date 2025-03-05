MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Virat Kohli rises to 4th in ICC ODI rankings after semifinal heroics; Axar, Shami also make gains

India vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill continues to hold the top spot followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam at second

PTI Published 05.03.25, 07:54 PM
Virat Kohli (left), Axar Patel (centre), Mohammed Shami (right)

Virat Kohli (left), Axar Patel (centre), Mohammed Shami (right) AP/PTI

India batting superstar Virat Kohli on Wednesday moved up a spot to reach fourth place in the ICC ODI rankings for batters after his match-winning 84 against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal.

Kohli’s rise, however, coincided with skipper Rohit Sharma dropping down two positions to fifth as South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen also moved up one spot to take the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill continues to hold the top spot followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam at second.

Also Read

Among other Indians, spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Mohammed Shami also moved up in the rankings for all-rounders and bowlers respectively.

Patel moved up to 13th spot with career-high 194 rating points in the latest release as per the ICC among all-rounders, which saw Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai replacing compatriot Mohammad Nabi in the process.

Omarzai now has a total of 296 rating points and moved up two positions to claimed the No 1 ranking.

With eight wickets so far in the Champions Trophy, Shami, meanwhile, moved up three positions to reach 11th with 609 rating points.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry (649) claimed the third spot after moving up three positions among bowlers behind Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana at the top spot and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj at second.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Virat Kohli Axar Patel Mohammed Shami
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump's new world: America the evil mastermind? Not so fast, Russians are told

As President Trump turns decades of US foreign policy upside down, another dizzying swing is taking place in Russia, both in the Kremlin and on state-controlled television: The United States, the new message goes, is not that bad after all
Quote left Quote right

Nitish will contest Bihar polls with BJP but may switch sides later. Take it from me in writing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT