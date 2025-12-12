Kohli added to Delhi probables as Vijay Hazare return looms after 15-year absence

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been added to the list of probables of the Delhi team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli had informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of his availability last week.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Tests and T20Is but are still part of the ODI set-up.

The BCCI wants all India players to play domestic tournaments if fit and available.

Kohli and Rohit, the two former captains, will have to play such tournaments if they want to be relevant and in contention for selection in the ODI team. The ODI World Cup is scheduled in 2027.

If Kohli goes on to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it will be his first appearance in the tournament after more than 15 years. His last Vijay Hazare Trophy game was in February 2010.

Kohli has been in scintillating 50-over form of late. He scored back-to-back hundreds before hitting a 65 not out in the three ODIs against South Africa.

Overall, he has made 651 runs — the most by an Indian — in 13 ODIs this year.

Delhi will kick off their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Andhra Pradesh on December 24