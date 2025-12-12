MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Paine tips Adelaide to suit England’s style even as Ashes form exposes risky approach

The former Australia captain insists England can still be dangerous if their attacking strategy clicks on a venue he believes fits their strengths despite a 2-0 deficit and mounting scrutiny of Bazball

Our Bureau Published 12.12.25, 08:00 AM
Tim Paine.

Tim Paine believes the third Test at the Adelaide Oval could perfectly suit England’s gung-ho approach which has spectacularly backfired so far.

Australia hold a 2-0 series lead entering the Adelaide Test, which starts on December 17.

“England, at times, are probably giving them opportunities they shouldn’t,” Paine told reporters on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. “It’s like Australia are just playing the percentages really well and England are making the same mistakes.

“Having said that, I think if England get it right, they’re going to be really dangerous. If there’s any wicket and ground in the country that suits them more than this, I don’t think there is one — so there will be a fascinating Test match.”

Ben Stokes’ men are spending a break in Noosa in Queensland after an eight-wicket loss in the second Test.

“Even though the Test matches have been quick, they’ve been thoroughly entertaining, at times humorous, depending on who you support,” Paine said.

“England aren’t backing down from their attacking approach and their laid-back approach, as you can see by the time they’ve spent up in Noosa this week. But at the end of the day, both teams are judged on the results and what you do between Tests is a bit irrelevant.

“I don’t mind ripping into them, like most Australians, but I enjoy watching them play,” he said. It hasn’t worked out for them yet in Australia ... but I really enjoy what they’re trying to do, the mindset around it, and freeing players up to play their best.”

The Ashes Series Tim Paine
