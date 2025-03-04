MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 March 2025

Virat Kohli masterclass sends India to Champions Trophy final with 4-wicket win over Australia

Virat Kohli’s composed knock guides India past Australia’s 264-run target, sealing a spot in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai

Our Web Desk Published 04.03.25, 09:34 PM
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli PTI

Virat Kohli’s masterful 84 off 98 balls guided India to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Chasing 265, India reached the target with ease, showcasing dominance with both bat and ball.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma got off to a brisk start but fell to Cooper Connolly for 28, while his opening partner Shubman Gill departed cheaply for 8, dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas Iyer played a vital hand, scoring 45 and forging a crucial 91-run stand with Kohli for the third wicket before Adam Zampa bowled him in the 27th over.

Opting to bat first, Australia was buoyed by a steady 73 from skipper Steve Smith and a gritty 61 from Alex Carey. Their efforts helped post a competitive total after early wickets had put them on the back foot.

India’s bowlers were clinical, with Mohammed Shami leading the attack with figures of 3/38. Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) provided crucial breakthroughs, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket each.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

10 to 15% tariffs on American goods: China strikes back at United States as trade war escalates

Blocking key materials from reaching the United States, a tactic known as supply chain warfare, carries considerable risks for China
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Quote left Quote right

The agreement that's on the table will be signed if the parties are ready

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT