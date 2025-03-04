Virat Kohli masterclass sends India to Champions Trophy final with 4-wicket win over Australia

Virat Kohli’s masterful 84 off 98 balls guided India to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Chasing 265, India reached the target with ease, showcasing dominance with both bat and ball.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma got off to a brisk start but fell to Cooper Connolly for 28, while his opening partner Shubman Gill departed cheaply for 8, dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas Iyer played a vital hand, scoring 45 and forging a crucial 91-run stand with Kohli for the third wicket before Adam Zampa bowled him in the 27th over.

Opting to bat first, Australia was buoyed by a steady 73 from skipper Steve Smith and a gritty 61 from Alex Carey. Their efforts helped post a competitive total after early wickets had put them on the back foot.

India’s bowlers were clinical, with Mohammed Shami leading the attack with figures of 3/38. Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) provided crucial breakthroughs, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket each.