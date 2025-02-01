Kohli mania reaches fever pitch as fans breach security to enter Feroz Shah Kotla ground

A major security lapse occurred at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in a mad rush to get near Virat Kohli as three over-enthusiastic fans barged into the field of play on day three of the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Railways despite a large presence of security personnel.

It is normal for fans to breach security in a desperate attempt to be up and close to their cricketing heroes but those scenes are usually reserved for international games.

However, Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy after 13 years has turned the country's attention towards the first-class game which would have been otherwise played in front of empty stands.

A heavy security cordon around the field of play was breached when three fans managed to hoodwink a group of more than 20 guards to make their way into the middle.

The private security force was caught-off guard but got hold of the overzealous Kohli fans just in time to ensure no harm was done.

Kohli was fielding at cover when the incident took place in the penultimate over before lunch.

The DDCA closed the Bishan Bedi Stand, which was open for public on the first two days, on Saturday.

This was done after around 500 fans stood perilously close to the grill separating the stand and the dressing room where Kohli was sitting after being dismissed for six runs off 15 balls.

On day one, a fan managed to touch Kohli's feet with the Indian superstar requesting the security officials to go easy on the intruder.

As many as 12,000 had turned up on the opening day to see Kohli in flesh and blood. He only got to bat on day two.

Pacer Himanshu Sangwan took the prized wicket of the former India captain as he uprooted his off-stump.

