Saturday, 08 February 2025

Virat Kohli fit to play second ODI against England on Sunday, confirms batting coach Sitanshu Kotak

However Kotak didn't divulge who among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last match's half-centurion Shreyas Iyer would be dropped from the playing eleven

PTI Published 08.02.25, 06:06 PM
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli has recovered from a sore right knee and is fit to play the second ODI against England here on Sunday, confirmed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. "Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak told mediapersons on the eve of the second game here.

However he didn't divulge who among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last match's half-centurion Shreyas Iyer would be dropped from the playing eleven.

"It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this," Kotak replied.

He also played down skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form, stating that it is a mere "lean patch".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Virat Kohli Yashasvi Jaiswal
