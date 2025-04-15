Vinod Kambli gets Rs 30,000 monthly aid, medical assistance from Gavaskar’s foundation

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has extended financial support to ailing former Mumbai cricketer Vinod Kambli, who has been struggling with health issues and financial distress over the past few years.

Gavaskar, who had earlier promised assistance during the inauguration of coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial in December 2024, has now fulfilled that commitment.

His CHAMPS Foundation will provide Kambli with a monthly sum of Rs 30,000 and an additional annual medical aid of the same amount.

The 52-year-old Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1991 and 2000, has been in the news in recent months due to his deteriorating health.

He was hospitalised in December 2024 at a private hospital in Thane for urinary infection and cramps and was discharged after a two-week stay on January 1.

Following the meeting, Gavaskar consulted with Kambli’s doctors and instructed the CHAMPS Foundation to initiate immediate financial and medical assistance.

“Gavaskar met Dr. Shailesh Thakur and another physician after the Wankhede event and was briefed on Kambli’s condition.

The very next day, the foundation began the process of releasing support,” Gavaskar’s long-time friend Anil Joshi was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Kambli had undergone two heart surgeries in 2013, reportedly with support from childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a separate development earlier this year, Kambli’s wife Andrea Hewitt revealed that she had filed for divorce in 2023 but withdrew it citing his deteriorating condition.

“He is like a child. I was worried about his health. That made me stay,” she said during a podcast.

Gavaskar’s foundation, started in 1999, supports former international athletes in need of assistance.