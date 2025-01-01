Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pradipta Pramanik and Sayan Ghosh show helps Bengal top group 

Pradipta Pramanik's all-round show and Sayan Ghosh's fifer were key to Bengal's 24-run victory over Kerala in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash at the NexGen Cricket ground in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Pramanik's unbeaten 74 off 82 balls and 1/35 off his 10 overs, along with medium-pacer Ghosh's 5/33, were massive in Bengal defending a modest 207-run target as they bowled Kerala out for 182 with 19 balls remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

India pacer Mukesh Kumar (2/27) and ambidextrous spinner Kaushik Maity (2/25) were also among the wicket-takers, helping Bengal secure full points against a formidable white-ball side. Bengal thus are at the top of Group E with 14 points from four matches.

Pramanik took the crease when Bengal were reeling at 91/6 in the 26th over after being put in. Thereafter, they were 171/9 with 32 balls left in the innings. But 26-year-old Pramanik remained calm and composed and with No.11 Ghosh doing his best to not give his wicket away, the pair stitched an unbroken 35 to push Bengal to 206/9 in the allotted 50 overs.

"No matter what the situation was, I had to remain positive and look to score because that's how the approach should be in limited-overs cricket," Pramanik said later.

"Obviously, it's a relief that we could win after I strived to do well with both bat and ball... Just hope the good work continues."

"This was a superb effort from Pradipta and the other youngsters. Credit also goes to our spin consultant Arup Bhattacharya for his experience, which he shares with our spinners," head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla emphasised.

Brief scores: Bengal 206/9 in 50 ovs (Pradipta Pramanik 74 n.o.; MD Nidheesh 3/46). Kerala 182 in 46.5 ovs (Sayan Ghosh 5/33; Mukesh Kumar 2/27). Bengal won by 24 runs.