'Not 18, I had 8 variations, have cut it down to 4': Varun Chakravarthy remains a mystery

Seven years into the IPL and Varun Chakravarthy still remains a mystery to most batters. At 33, he hasn’t just established himself in T20 cricket but in ODIs too. His recent success in the Champions Trophy is a fair indication of his craft. The Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner spoke to The Telegraph on Monday morning before leaving for Eden Gardens.

Excerpts:

Q: You achieved enormous success in the Champions Trophy. How satisfying was it?

A: It was a great feeling because last time when I played an ICC tournament (2021), I was not able to make a mark. I’m very happy that I was able to be a small part of the title-winning campaign. I didn’t expect that at all because I was in the England T20I series, but not in the ODI series. But after the T20 match got over, they told me that you might be there in the ODI team and put my name. Then after that I thought I’m going back home, but they took me to Dubai. That’s how it worked.

Q: You are now a Champions Trophy winner...

A: Yeah, it has given me a good recognition. And I can’t remove that now. It’s part of me. It’s a very good memory to have and I have something to cherish.

Q: Rohit said during one of his news conferences that you don’t bowl all variations in the nets. Is that true?

A: No... He might have felt that way because the way I sequence my balls in ODIs and T20s is totally different.

Q: Your variations remain a mystery. Someone had also quoted you saying that you had 18 variations at one point in time.

A: No, not 18. No way. I don’t know who said that. I had eight, now I’ve cut it down to four.

Q: How do you develop them? Do you start it at the nets first, then try it in TNPL before coming into international cricket. Is it that way?

A: Yeah, it happens that way. So if I work on something, I try it in TNPL and other local leagues. Then it will be the IPL, only then do I try it in the international matches.

Q: Who helps you in such a process? Do you have a team which works with you?

A: No, no, it’s only me. But there are a few people who oversee what I bowl... They help me with my bowling and what I do. I work with a guy called AC Prathiban. He helps me, overseeing what I do. I tell him I have so many variations, so he tells me which works best for me... Which goes well with the other one. And so he keeps overseeing.

Q: Now with technology invading cricket, do you fear someday someone might unravel your variations?

A: No, they have already unravelled is what I feel. So even if they know what I bowl, they still have to play it. I strongly feel no matter how much of technology is brought into the game, the human touch will never be lost. The human touch and the nature of pitch cannot be invaded. Technology can’t override those two factors.

Q: Why do you think you are not yet ready for Test cricket, or you don’t want to play Test cricket?

A: It’s just my bowling action. It’s very taxing and I can go for 12 to 15 overs continuously. But Test cricket wants me to bowl 30 or 40 overs. That is the reason. There’s no technical or mental aspect involved.

Q: So it’s only the workload you are talking about.

A: Yes.

Q: You haven’t played much first-class cricket also. Was it a conscious decision?

A: Yeah, I’ve just played one game and it didn’t turn out well... So yes, I am open to it. It’s just like a fast bowler... A fast bowler can’t bowl 30 to 35 overs in a single day every match. So that doesn’t work out for me.

Q: Can you describe your KKR journey from a newcomer to a match-winner? How has it been?

A: My entry into the team was solely because of Abhishek Nair and Dinesh Karthik. So they were the two biggest reasons why I came into KKR. And from there my journey with them started. And though after two years DK moved out, I’m still in touch with him and he guides me always. And even Abhishek Nayar is always there... I consider him as my mentor and so that’s how it is... I’ve learned a lot about life in cricket through this journey and yeah and now it’s my sixth year and I’m happy where I’m at in KKR.

Q: Has life changed as a star?

A: As I previously mentioned, I’m feeling I’m much more happier and I’m not a wandering soul, as in I know where to focus my energy on... And so in those terms, yes, my life has changed, but I wouldn’t say in any other sense...

Q: Any batter who has troubled you most?

A: Chris Gayle.

Q: Can you just explain a little bit. Does he pick up the variations quite early or what is it?

A: No, because he has extreme strength. Even the mishits sometimes tend to go outside the boundary. So it gets very difficult to bowl to a batsman with such strength.

Q: How do you prepare before a match? Do you envisage something about a batsman, for example how you will get him out?

A: Yeah, that’s what almost every player does. And they visualise. We have an app where we have all the videos of all the batsmen and bowlers. So I keep seeing it. Are they playing any new shot? Have they updated anything? So I see their previous matches. So from that I can get to know a lot. If I am able to pick some cues, it will be very helpful.

Q: You have been there with Sunil Narine from the start. Do you do guys share tips about bowling?

A: The first three years I was talking to him a lot. But now I know what he does and he knows what I do. So if some thing is going wrong with me, he’ll himself come and tell me. And that’s because we have played so much together. Now there’s nothing we have to go and ask or talk. So it just happens naturally.

Q: Has Narine ever asked you anything about his bowling?

A: As in not inputs. But he asks me little here and there. But still what does he have to ask from me? I’m a learner. He’s the biggest legend in T20 cricket. So...

Q: Do you regret starting late in your career? A: Well, I don’t regret. But if it had happened earlier, it would have been nicer. But still, I feel I have 10 more years of competitive cricket left. I am very new to my cricketing career. So I can definitely assure that another 10 years is there from my side. So not much regret.

Q: Is the architect in you still alive?

A: Yeah, I keep practising. And I have a firm also. So it goes side by side.

Q: Who looks after the firm?

A: I have a team. I have a team of very few people. Close friends who take care of it. So I do the design part and they take care of the site work.

Q: You are very fond of cinema. So in future would you like to explore that part too?

A: I don’t know if I’ll establish a career. But I would like to direct a movie.

Q: Who would you take as a hero?

A: Anyone who’s available... Whoever tells okay to my story. Like there’s a dream.